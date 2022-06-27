Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Hurricanes are decreasing in every ocean except this one, study says

Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over...
Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over the past century.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A study finds the number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin, except for one, over the past century.

The study found the annual number of global hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms declined overall by about 13% as the planet warmed during the 20th century.

Scientists found the number of storms increased only in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The lead researcher said the drop in frequency doesn’t mean storms are becoming less of a threat, saying while there may be fewer tropical cyclones in the future, it is likely they will be more intense.

He said global warming makes underlying conditions less favorable for the formation of cyclones but when they do form, they are feeding on more energy from the warming atmosphere.

The study was published in the journal “Nature Climate Change.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Aiken Public Safety says they've pulled the body of a man out of Gem Lakes. Authorities believe...
1 person dead in apparent Aiken drowning at Gem Lakes
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road

Latest News

Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage
Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed
Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
How Richmond County’s Operation Lifted Cloud is helping clear records
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76