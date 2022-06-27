How Richmond County’s Operation Lifted Cloud is helping clear records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve made a mistake in life but looking to get back on track, Operation Lifted Cloud might be able to help.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants you to fill out the form on Augusta.gov and come into the sheriff’s office.

It’s simple questions, and it could help clear outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Here’s how the program could be the key to moving on with your life.

This is a new opportunity for those with misdemeanor warrants to have a clean slate.

“Things occur, but there isn’t much we can’t come back from,” said Lateisha Mosquera, RCSO criminal intelligence director.

Operation Lifted Cloud aims to remove misdemeanor warrants from violators’ records.

“Our goal with this is to show that the sheriff’s office is not only here to respond to a call in a time of need, but it’s also continuous engagement with our community to let them know we are trying to be proactive we want to make sure we are here,” said Mosquera.

Mosquera says that based on their research, there are more than 900 people that qualify.

“With our jail population being so high, the goal would be to help them clear up those warrants without having to go to jail,” she said. “We are not making any arrests.”

Those eligible for this event can have their fees reduced by up to 75 percent. If you can’t pay upfront, the sheriff’s office will work something out.

“Just because you receive that citation or arrested, we still have services we are still trying to put into the community to make sure you’re productive here,” said Mosquera.

Operation Lifted Cloud will be on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.