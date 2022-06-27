Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following a 3.4 magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning, four aftershocks were recorded.

The most recent aftershock was recorded at 4:39 p.m. Sunday and measured at a 1.5 magnitude.

“It felt like a couple of grown men was in there shaking my bed up and down, and I knew right then we had an earthquake.” W.D. Kirkland said.

The tweet below contains information on the last four aftershocks:

At around 1:30 a.m. a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way according to the South Carolina Department (SCDNR) of Natural Resource’s earthquake map. It is approximately 30 miles to the northeast of Columbia.

Kershaw County has had roughly 30 earthquakes in the last year, Sunday morning’s was the strongest yet detected.

“I heard a loud boom that sounded like a loud boom of thunder, and the whole house shook, so that was my experience. You know, we just jumped up, checked on each other and all went back to bed, but it was a little startling at first. Not going to lie,” Ashly Haigh said.

Previously, SCDNR had tracked a 3.25 magnitude earthquake on May 9, 2022, and a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27, 2021, as the former strongest detected earthquake in the area east of Elgin.

SCDNR’s map detected Sunday’s earthquake roughly two miles below ground.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was felt as far away as Charlotte, NC and Augusta, GA.

Three smaller aftershocks were reported in the same area Sunday morning. They were:

1.79 magnitude at a depth of 3.31 km

1.75 magnitude at a depth of 3.18 km

1.34 magnitude at a depth of 2.06 km

The USGS Community Intensity Map for South Carolina on Sunday June 26, 2022 showing how far away the early morning earthquake was felt. (USGS)

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

