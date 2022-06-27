Submit Photos/Videos
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina

BREAKING GRAPHIC
BREAKING GRAPHIC(GRAY TV)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law went into effect Monday after an injunction blocking the law was removed.

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, opening the way for state laws to legislate abortion bans. South Carolina passed a fetal heartbeat law, which previously had been blocked in 2021.

Monday, June 27, 2022, South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “The Heartbeat Law is now in effect. Once Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, the decision on legally protecting the lives of unborn babies was returned to the states, so there was no longer any basis for blocking South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law.

“Our state is now carrying out a government’s most sacred and fundamental duty, protecting life.”

The law outlaws abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and requires the mother to view an ultrasound, hear the heartbeat and receive additional information about the child’s development. The law does allow for exceptions for rape or incest if the fetus is less than 20 weeks.

It also provides for medical exemptions to save the life of the mother.

