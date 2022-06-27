Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

Elijah Tyler, 59
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding 59-year-old Elijah Tyler of Bill Salley Road in Cordova.

“If anyone has seen this individual, please give us a call,” Ravenell said. “We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family.”

Investigators say Tyler was last seen on Friday, June 10 after a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue.

MORE | Mother, local deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Tyler weighs around 160 pounds and is around 5′7 in height.

Family members told investigators Tyler is known to live temporarily at a home near the intersection of Lancaster and Dorchester streets.

If anyone has seen or has any information on Tyler’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

