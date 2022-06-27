Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding 59-year-old Elijah Tyler of Bill Salley Road in Cordova.

“If anyone has seen this individual, please give us a call,” Ravenell said. “We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family.”

Investigators say Tyler was last seen on Friday, June 10 after a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue.

Tyler weighs around 160 pounds and is around 5′7 in height.

Family members told investigators Tyler is known to live temporarily at a home near the intersection of Lancaster and Dorchester streets.

If anyone has seen or has any information on Tyler’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

