‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight

We talked to an Upstate girl who recently got a special note to give to the Tooth Fairy
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One pilot at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is helping a tiny passenger whose tooth went missing on a recent flight.

Lena and her family were traveling home from Norway to Lexington, SC when she fell asleep on her last flight to GSP and woke up without a tooth. It was lost somewhere on the airplane.

“It’s not uncommon to hear about items lost at the airport, but a lost tooth is a new one for us,” said GSP officials.

Lena and her missing tooth
Lena and her missing tooth(GSP)

Lena’s mom Lauren told us they tried going back to the plane to look for the tooth but with it being 2 a.m. security was closed.

The flight crew saw noticed an upset Lena trying to go back through security and wanted to help her out.

Very concerned that the tooth fairy would not show up, United Airlines Captain Josh wrote a special note on behalf of Lena:

Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy
Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy(GSP)

Lauren followed up with us and said the tooth fairy did indeed visit thank to the help of Captain Josh.

