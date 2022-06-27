Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain chances each day this week with below-average high temperatures.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling from the lower 90s early in the evening to around 70 by sunrise Monday at 6:20. Winds will be very light from the south.

Change begins to take place Monday with more clouds around and a chance for a few showers later in the day. High temperatures will be a bit milder in the upper 80s to around 90 with winds from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures and periods of wet weather Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s Tuesday and middle 80s Wednesday with overnight lows right around 70 degrees.

The weather returns to more of a typical summer pattern Thursday and Friday. This means we can expect more sunshine and hotter temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with only isolated to scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and early evening. Our pattern will change again as we head into next week another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region giving us a chance of scattered showers each day through next Friday, although the greatest chance of rain appears to be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual warming and drying trend Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s courtesy of increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Humidity will also be on the rise after Tuesday with muggy conditions expected by the end of the week. Rain totals will range from 0.5″ - 1.00″ through Friday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road

Latest News

Your Sunday forecast with Meteorologist Chris Still
Sunday Morning Weather Update - 06/26/2022
Your Sunday forecast with Meteorologist Chris Still
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
A cold front will move through the CSRA Monday into Tuesday and stall to our south keeping rain...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still says we can look forward to dry and slightly cooler...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still