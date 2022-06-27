Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling from the lower 90s early in the evening to around 70 by sunrise Monday at 6:20. Winds will be very light from the south.

Change begins to take place Monday with more clouds around and a chance for a few showers later in the day. High temperatures will be a bit milder in the upper 80s to around 90 with winds from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures and periods of wet weather Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s Tuesday and middle 80s Wednesday with overnight lows right around 70 degrees.

The weather returns to more of a typical summer pattern Thursday and Friday. This means we can expect more sunshine and hotter temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with only isolated to scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and early evening. Our pattern will change again as we head into next week another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region giving us a chance of scattered showers each day through next Friday, although the greatest chance of rain appears to be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual warming and drying trend Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s courtesy of increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Humidity will also be on the rise after Tuesday with muggy conditions expected by the end of the week. Rain totals will range from 0.5″ - 1.00″ through Friday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. Keep it here for updates.

