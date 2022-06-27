Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Rain chances each day this week with below-average high temperatures.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start this morning on the drier side with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s but there will be the chance for a few showers to develop as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit milder in the upper 80s to around 90 with winds from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and periods of wet weather Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows right around 70 degrees.

While the heaviest of the rain looks to be on Tuesday and Wednesday there is still a good chance for scattered showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head into the July 4th weekend but a few showers still look possible. Rain totals will range from 0.75″ - 1.50″ through Sunday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. Keep it here for updates.

