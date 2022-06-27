Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible this evening into tonight as a cold front slowly sinks south through the region. Skies will stay cloudy overnight and lows will only drop to near 70 by early Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and periods of wet weather Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows right around 70 degrees. There is a low risk for flash flooding in flood-prone areas that get stuck under downpours for too long. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph and easterly outside of storms the next few days.

Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding in flood prone areas Tuesday. (WRDW)

While the heaviest of the rain looks to be on Tuesday and Wednesday there is still a good chance for scattered showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head into the July 4th weekend but a few showers still look possible. Rain totals will range from 0.75″ - 1.50″ through Sunday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. We definitely could use the rain with all of the CSRA under some kind of drought level. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.