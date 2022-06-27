Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.

Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
FILE - Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is seen here in court on Sept. 15,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says