Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage

Richmond County is mostly yellow, meaning abnormally dry. Columbia County’s drought level is a step higher at moderate.

It’s why Columbia County officials are asking you to slow down your water use for the next few days, especially on your lawn.

This plan has been around since 2010. Georgia passed an act that says you cannot water your lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fines and getting your water shut off can happen if you violate this. With our current drought, they want to make sure everyone is following the law.

“We haven’t typically enforced it because we haven’t been in a drought for a while, said: Stacey Gordon, Columbia County Water Utility director.

Gordon is now having to lead the county through the current drought. It’s only a level one, but it’s better to conserve water on the front end instead of finding ourselves in a shortage later.

“Once we hit that drought level one, we’re reminding everybody to be smart, conserve, you don’t have to have the best looking lawn in the neighborhood,” he said.

He went around neighborhoods reminding people to turn off their hoses during the designated times.

“We understand that people are trying to keep their lawns alive. My grass is a little crunchy now too, so we’re trying to water it enough to keep it alive to get it through,” said Gordon.

If this drought goes further than level one, it becomes more than just a reminder.

Level two is when more serious fines and restrictions come into play, but for now, Columbia County stays in a level one.

“We typically don’t go into the level of restrictions until a drought level two,” he said.

