Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as Russian missile hits crowded mall
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight