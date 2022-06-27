15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 15-month-old child died on Saturday after testing positive for fentanyl and other drugs.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta after reports that a child tested positive for several drugs.

Police say the child receiving treatment at the hospital tested positive for exposure to fentanyl, opiates, and benzodiazepine.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cook with the police department at 762-400-7103 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com.

