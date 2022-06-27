1 dead, others injured in series of weekend crashes in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A spring of crashes this weekend resulted in one fatality and landed a young teen in the hospital.

A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Augusta Friday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was struck on White Road at Kissingbower Road around 11:30 a.m. by an SUV.

When asked if charges were pending in the incident, the sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.

Richmond County deputies also responded to two crashes Saturday night, with one resulting in a fatality.

A crash was reported on Windsor Spring Road this weekend. (WRDW)

Crews responded to the first car crash on Windsor Spring Road near Bobby Jones Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch says there were reports of injuries in the initial call.

The second accident on Saturday night happened just before 11 p.m.

The coroner’s office says 30-year-old Cortez Holden of Augusta was driving a Dodge Ram Truck on Jimmy Dyess Parkway at Belair Road. For a reason unknown at this time, Holden lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times . He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11 p.m.

No autopsy will be done.

Belair Road (Nick Viland)

Meanwhile in Columbia County, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened on Belair Road near the Dairy Queen. We’ve confirmed the pedestrian was killed in the incident.

We are reaching out to the coroner’s office for more information.

