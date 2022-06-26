Submit Photos/Videos
Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says three juveniles have been shot at a home in Aiken off Wadley Drive.

According to the department, witnesses on the scene heard the victims in an argument with three other black males. After the alleged altercation, witnesses say they heard shots fired.

When deputies arrived, two of the victims were pronounced dead on scene. The third was taken to the hospital by Aiken County EMS.

Meanwhile, witnesses say three suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. According to them, three black males drove away in a black four door Hyundai Elantra or Sonata. The car was last seen turning onto Edgefield Highway.

Anyone with information on these suspects are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803)648-6811. You can also give tips anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at (888)274-6372. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

