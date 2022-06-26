Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying dry through Sunday! Seasonably warm as well. Increasing rain chances next week with below-average highs.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather looks great for any outdoor plans you may have this weekend with abundant sunshine and slightly milder temperatures in the forecast all weekend. A cold front will move in late in the day Monday bringing a chance of rain late Monday through the middle of the week. Behind that front, temperatures will be mild for late June with a chance of rain each day throughout the upcoming work week.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the 80s and 70s through midnight and falling into the middle to upper 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Sunday looks much like Saturday with partly cloudy skies prevailing and seasonably warm highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Our pattern will change again as we head into next week another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region giving us a chance of scattered showers each day through next Friday, although the greatest chance of rain appears to be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual warming and drying trend Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s courtesy of increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Humidity will also be on the rise after Tuesday with muggy conditions expected by the end of the week. Rain totals will range from 0.5″ - 1.00″ through Friday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. Keep it here for updates.

A cold front will move through the CSRA Monday into Tuesday and stall to our south keeping rain...
A cold front will move through the CSRA Monday into Tuesday and stall to our south keeping rain chances in the forecast everyday next week.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Augusta
Augusta Mall
Woman robbed at gunpoint at Augusta Mall

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still says we can look forward to dry and slightly cooler...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still says we can look forward to dry and slightly cooler...
Saturday AM Weather Update - 06/25/2022
Weekend Forecast
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Pool Weather
Anthony's 4:30 PM Forecast: 6/24