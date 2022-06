AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch says crews are on the scene of a car crash on Windsor Spring Road near Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to dispatch, the call about the accident came in just after 8:30 p.m.. There were reports of injuries, but it’s unclear how severe they may be.

Drivers should avoid the area.

