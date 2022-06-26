Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
By Nick Viland
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that happened Saturday night.

The accident happened on Jimmy Dyess Parkway at Belair Road. The driver was identified as Cortez Holden, 30, of Augusta.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11 p.m.

He was driving a Dodge Ram Truck when he lost control and overturned several times according to Coroner Mark Bowen. Holden was not wearing a seat belt and was partial ejected.

No autopsy will be done.

