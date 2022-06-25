Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Vandals hit Vermont Statehouse: ‘If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either’

Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows...
Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows and a message.(Montpelier Police Dept.)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Montpelier say a state building was vandalized Saturday when windows were broken and a message was painted outside the main door.

The Capitol Police reports the incident happened at the Vermont Statehouse at around 2 a.m. The vandals left the building with seven broken windows and a message: “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either.”

The vandalism came in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

WCAX reports damages were estimated to be more than $25,000. The Statehouse was expected to open Saturday for its summer tour, but that has been postponed until Monday.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Augusta
Augusta Mall
Woman robbed at gunpoint at Augusta Mall

Latest News

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at...
Police: Man arrested for fraud in cashback scheme at Kroger grocery stores
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal