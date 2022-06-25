‘It’s definitely a little nerve-wracking’: Women react to Roe v. Wade overturning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the decision came out Friday, we wanted to know how it would impact us here in the two-state.

Georgia’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill will go into effect, preventing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Usually around six weeks.

South Carolina’s similar bill went into effect too, but lawmakers are expected to reconvene this summer or early fall to take stricter abortion prevention measures.

As you can imagine, there were many mixed reviews.

Here’s what women we spoke to said about the landmark ruling.

“It’s definitely a little nerve-wracking to be a woman at this time,” said Renee Cruz, Evans, Georgia.

Hannah Shepard, Central Virginia area, visiting Georgia said: “I’m supportive of it, but I think it also requires a lot of personal, impactful people to step up and be listeners to welcome and to comfort and to help women all over. It should be left up to a state-by-state kind of decision, just more of a local kind of government involvement. I think that empowers people more so that they do have a stay and ability to impact their government, and it’s not just one whole nation that your voice is so small in comparison with the whole U.S. I think it’s a good decision it’s come to the state level.”

Latasha Weedon Georgia resident said: “You have to think about women who are in certain situations where it could be detrimental to their health and mental status. It will be a lot of heartbreak from this now.”

Marquitta Rucker, Augusta Georgia said: “I’m a bit disappointed that they will try to prosecute women for decisions they make about their own bodies.”

District Attorney Jared Williams says he will not be prosecuting these cases.

In a statement he says:

“Until our community is rid of violent crime and sexual predators, I will not expend our limited resources to prosecute women and their doctors for personal healthcare decisions.”

