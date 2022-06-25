Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather looks great for any outdoor plans you may have this weekend with abundant sunshine and slightly milder temperatures in the forecast all weekend. A cold front will move in late in the day Monday bringing a chance of rain late Monday through the middle of the week. Behind that front, temperatures will be mild for late June with a chance of rain each day throughout the upcoming work week.

Saturday will kick off the weekend on a sunny and seasonably warm note with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect mainly clear skies Saturday night with temperatures in the lower 90s through sunset and falling into the middle to upper 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Sunday looks much like today with partly to mostly sunny skies prevailing and seasonably warm highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Our pattern will change again as we head into next week another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region giving us a chance of scattered showers each day through next Friday, although the greatest chance of rain appears to be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual warming and drying trend Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s courtesy of increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Humidity will also be on the rise after Tuesday with muggy conditions expected by the end of the week. Rain totals will range from 0.5″ - 0.75″ through Friday with higher amounts if you get underneath a heavy downpour. Keep it here for updates.

