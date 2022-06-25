Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Aiken Public Safety on scene of possible drowning

Aiken Public Safety says they've pulled the body of a man out of Gem Lakes. Authorities believe...
Aiken Public Safety says they've pulled the body of a man out of Gem Lakes. Authorities believe he died by drowning.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced they are investigating a possible drowning.

According to a press release, police were called out to Gem Lakes off Silver Bluff Road at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Alongside South Carolina DNR, police pulled a body out of the recreational area. The department has not released a name for the victim yet, but says they were a black male.

This follows a string of summer drownings in our area, including three siblings who died this past week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Augusta
Augusta Mall
Woman robbed at gunpoint at Augusta Mall

Latest News

Women react to Roe v. Wade
‘It’s definitely a little nerve-wracking’: Women react to Roe v. Wade overturning
The HUB
Here’s how the HUB for Community Innovation is filling the gaps in Augusta
Augusta Pride kicks off with Beats on Broad
Augusta Pride kicks off with Beats on Broad
Cutting the ribbon on the HUB
Cutting the ribbon on the HUB