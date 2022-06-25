Aiken Public Safety on scene of possible drowning
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced they are investigating a possible drowning.
According to a press release, police were called out to Gem Lakes off Silver Bluff Road at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday night.
Alongside South Carolina DNR, police pulled a body out of the recreational area. The department has not released a name for the victim yet, but says they were a black male.
This follows a string of summer drownings in our area, including three siblings who died this past week.
