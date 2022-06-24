Woman robbed at gunpoint at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was robbed at gun point at the Augusta Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the robber stole her bag with her cellphone and wallet inside.

She told deputies she did fight back that’s when the robber hit her with the gun one time, leaving injuries to her left eye and the side of her head.

The deputy says they saw a man heading towards a sedan missing two hub caps on the front tires and a license plate.

They confirmed through the security footage he is the main suspect, and they’re trying to find him.

The incident comes only a couple of weeks after a gun scare at the mall . During a June 12 dispute near the food court, a gun was brandished at the mall, but no shots were fired.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.