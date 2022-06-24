Three and four-year-old drown in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three and four-year-old drowned at the Amity Recreation Area Thursday night.

Sheriff Paul Reviere with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office, and agents with the Georgia Burea of Investigation are on the way.

