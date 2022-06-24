Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Three and four-year-old drown in Lincoln County

Three and four-year-old drown in Lincoln County
Three and four-year-old drown in Lincoln County(pxhere)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three and four-year-old drowned at the Amity Recreation Area Thursday night.

Sheriff Paul Reviere with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office, and agents with the Georgia Burea of Investigation are on the way.

MORE | Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office using funds to stop child predators
Sheriff's office using funds to stop predators in Aiken County
Sheriff's office using funds to stop predators in Aiken County
boxing gloves
Hometown athletes use boxing to break the cycle of crime
Hometown athlete uses boxing to break the cycle of crime
Hometown athlete uses boxing to break the cycle of crime