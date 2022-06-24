Ribbon cutting is today at HUB for Community Innovation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The HUB for Community Innovation in Augusta is holding its grand opening Friday.

The $10 million facility is in the Harrisburg neighborhood and will help families get access to fresh food, health care and student literacy.

The ribbon cutting is from 10 to 11 a.m. and open to the public at 631 Chafee Ave.

We’ll also be there for the tours afterwards to give you a sneak peek inside.

On Saturday, there’s a community celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be games, prizes, free food and bounce houses for the kids.

