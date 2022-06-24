Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Rabid raccoon found dead in Meadowbrook area of Augusta

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found dead in the yard of a Richmond County resident, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred in the Meadowbrook area of Augusta on Tuesday.

Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing.

MORE | 3 siblings — ages 3, 4 and 22 — drown at Clarks Hill Lake

Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

Additionally, the Richmond County Health Department’s Environmental Health Section is currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to the Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
This was the recovery operation on the night of June 23, 2022, after three siblings drowned at...
3 siblings — ages 3, 4 and 22 — drown at Clarks Hill Lake
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Azalea Park Apartments, Augusta, Ga.
Woman’s death deemed suspicious at Azalea Park Apartments
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone

Latest News

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams agree to two televised debates
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (Source: WFXG)
Charlie Norwood highlights services for LGBTQ+ veterans
In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to...
Primary election protests denied by South Carolina Republican Party
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Early voting concludes today in South Carolina runoff