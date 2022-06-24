Rabid raccoon found dead in Meadowbrook area of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found dead in the yard of a Richmond County resident, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred in the Meadowbrook area of Augusta on Tuesday.

Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing.

Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

Additionally, the Richmond County Health Department’s Environmental Health Section is currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to the Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.