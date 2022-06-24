Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Primary election protests denied by South Carolina Republican Party

In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to...
In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to present evidence that would have changed the outcome of the June 14 primary election.”(Pexels)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) said Friday four Primary protests were denied.

The party’s State Executive Committee convened and voted on protests to the June 14, 2022 primary election. In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to present evidence that would have changed the outcome of the June 14 primary election.”

The races under protests were:

  • SC Governor’s race
  • SC Attorney General’s race
  • State House Representative, District 43
  • State House Representative, District 81

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said, “Ultimately, our State Executive Committee voted to uphold the June 14 primary results–meaning that the Committee determined no candidate provided credible evidence that could have quantifiably changed the outcome of the primary.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
This was the recovery operation on the night of June 23, 2022, after three siblings drowned at...
3 siblings — ages 3, 4 and 22 — drown at Clarks Hill Lake
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Azalea Park Apartments, Augusta, Ga.
Woman’s death deemed suspicious at Azalea Park Apartments
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone

Latest News

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon found dead in Meadowbrook area of Augusta
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams agree to two televised debates
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (Source: WFXG)
Charlie Norwood highlights services for LGBTQ+ veterans
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Early voting concludes today in South Carolina runoff