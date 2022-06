AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Augusta.

Dispatchers said they got the report at 11:30 a.m. of the incident at White Road and Kissingbower Road.

At 12:45 p.m., crews were still on the scene.

There were no reports of lanes blocked.

