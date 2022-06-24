Submit Photos/Videos
Cyber students build robots at the Georgia Cyber Center

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Georgia Cyber Center, students at the GenCyber camp have been busy building their robots.

We got a sneak peek ahead of their competition and how they teamed up to get them on the track.

“I’ve been interested in robotics since I was 12,” said Shania Hobbs.

Students like Hobbs are getting a chance to create and program them. It’s all part of Augusta University’s GenCyber camp.

Steven Weldon, director of Cyber Institute, Augusta University said: “It’s fun to build robots, it’s fun to run robots, and robots offer a wonderful opportunity to tie in a lot of the skillsets that we see in modern computing.”

Weldon says robots provide a great learning opportunity.

“The hardware, the software, the communications, the cyber security aspects, robotics is a great avenue for that,” he said.

The goal for these students is to keep the robot on track and follow the line. Weldon says 24 students participated in the camp.

He says it’s a great lesson in teamwork.

“They find out that there are people who like to do the same things that they like to do. They’ve got a common goal to get that robot running and get it running as fast as they can, as smoothly as they can,” said Weldon.

No matter who wins the competition, the students are happy to be here.

Hobbs said: “Happy that I got to experience everything.”

