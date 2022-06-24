Here’s how the HUB for Community Innovation is filling the gaps in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The HUB for Community Innovation held its grand opening Friday.

The home for local nonprofits and the Boys and Girls Club promises fresh food, health care, education, and mental health services.

Here’s how the HUB will be a game-changer for the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

Friday was about more than cutting the ribbon on two of the amazing buildings; it was about the four cornerstones in the building that makes it special.

People tell us it’s a dream come true to be here, so they can start serving the community.

The ribbon-cutting symbolizes a new beginning in the heart of Augusta.

“This community has done something really amazing with these two buildings, and what we have in front of us is how we make these buildings come to life,” said Shell Berry, president, CEO of Community Foundation of Augusta.

Four local non-profits through the doors of HUB west are hoping to bring life to Harrisburg and Laney Walker.

Augusta Locally Grown connects farmers to people. They’re expanding fresh food access in their new space with a full kitchen.

Rebecca Van Loenen, executive director of Augusta Locally Grown said: “This gives us a home, and it gives wonderful assets to the community.”

Upstairs is AU’s Literacy Center. They provide free, high-quality literacy classes for children and adults.

Betsy VanDeusen, director, AU Literacy Center said: “Now this really helps our clients, the children, their families to easily access the facility and benefit from it.”

Access to healthcare and mental health resources are vital.

Harrisburg Family Healthcare says this location will help them keep up with patients needing free care.

Ebony Whisenant, physician, Harrisburg Family Healthcare said: “There are so many patients here who are underinsured or not insured, so they have insurance, but they can’t make co-pays. They also need a space for care, so we’re that safety net for those patients in the area.”

Rise Augusta will give remediation and tutoring for kids that are behind, especially in reading. They can provide food, school supplies, and clothes.

Laurie Cook, executive director, Rise Augusta said: “What we try to do is fill in the gaps for those kids so they can achieve in school.”

All of these resources are to push the community in the right direction.

“Now we have to live up to the promise,” said Cook.

