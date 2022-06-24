Elected officials, candidates react to Roe v. Wade ruling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The reaction starting flowing in on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

Here’s a look at some of that reaction:

Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock: “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ends a core protection for women to make their own health care decisions, and is a departure from our American ideals to recognize and protect basic rights. This misguided decision is devastating for women and families in Georgia and nationwide. Across the country, states have already passed dangerous and uncompromising restrictions that put politicians in charge of health care, instead of women and doctors. Our work to restore the right of women to determine and access their own care must continue. I’ll never back down from this fight because women should be able to make their own health care decisions.”

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker: “This Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states, which is where it belongs,” Herschel said. “I stand for life and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion, including the heinous practice of partial birth and late term abortion. I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat party.”

South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham: “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life. Roe was Constitutionally unsound from its inception as the flawed legal theory behind the decision gives unlimited power to five unelected Supreme Court justices. I believe it was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Supreme Court. Under the Roe theory, almost anything could be a constitutional right depending on the views of five justices on substantive due process. The issue of life will now be decided by elected officials in the states, the same way the issue was handled until 1973. Simply stated, this decision represents a constitutional reset. Finally, all these decades of toiling in the vineyards fighting for conservative judges has paid off. I am glad to have done my part in this cause. I also appreciate President Trump’s leadership in nominating conservative justice. On this historic day, I cannot help but think of dear old friends like former Congressman Henry Hyde. He and many others worked so hard to protect the unborn, and today their dream came true.”

Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen: “I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision. In the decades since Roe v. Wade, more than 62 million innocent lives have been lost to abortion. This ruling comes amidst an unprecedented campaign of intimidation targeting the Justices of the Court, who have shown tremendous resolve in the face of violent threats. I remain committed to upholding the sanctity of life during my tenure in Congress.”

South Carolina Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson: “I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution. However, it’s important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision. “This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”

Georgia House Democratic Caucus: “Georgia House Democrats are heartbroken by SCOTUS’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The right to an abortion in Georgia now rests in the hands of the Georgia state legislature. Georgia House Democrats stand strongly in support of abortion access and reproductive rights. Georgia House Republicans have tried to pass a six week abortion ban and a ban on abortion pills before, and they will likely try to pass a full ban on abortions again. Now more than ever, it is crucial that Georgia voters turn out in November to elect Democrats up and down the ballot who will support abortion access and stand strong against Republican attacks on reproductive freedom.”

South Carolina Republican Party: “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a victory for life everywhere. The pro-life movement has been working for decades to educate and motivate folks to stand for the unborn, and we’ll continue to do just that in this new life after Roe. Today is further proof that elections have consequences. Who we elect as President matters because judicial nominations matter. And today, the highest court in the land ruled that life in the womb matters.”

South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Wilson: “This is a dark day in American history. The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor, and the government. But the government has decided to force themselves in anyway. Gov. McMaster and radical politicians in Columbia have already pledged to ban all abortions in South Carolina with no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother. The only thing standing in the way of this draconian reality is my veto pen. As governor, I won’t hesitate to use that pen to stand up for women and their right to control their own bodies.”

