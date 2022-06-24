Submit Photos/Videos
Early voting concludes today in South Carolina runoff

Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.(Live 5)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the last day of early voting for Tuesday’s South Carolina primary runoff election.

If you live in Aiken County, there is only one place you can vote early, which is the elections office on University Parkway in Aiken. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday and vote at your regular precinct, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The State Election Commission advises voters to figure out where their polling place is ahead time because it may have changed.

Voters will need to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

These runoffs will decide which candidates will appear on the ballot in the November general election, after no one in those races received more than 50% of the vote in the first round of the primary.

Because statewide races from the Republican and Democratic primaries are heading to runoffs — the Republican primary for state superintendent of education and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate — everyone who voted in the June primary is eligible to cast their ballots in a runoff.

However, they can only vote in the party’s runoff in which they voted in the primary, so someone who voted in the Republican primary may vote in the statewide Republican runoff and any Republican runoffs applicable to the area where they live, and the same applies for those who voted in the Democratic primary.

People who did not vote in the June primary can also vote in either party’s runoffs, but they have to pick one, as they cannot vote in both.

For those voters who qualify for absentee voting by mail, the deadline has already passed to submit an application. People who receive these ballots need to complete them and turn them in by mail or in person by 7 p.m. on runoff election day, June 28.

Anyone voting in the Republican runoff will be able to select between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election. No Democrat has won statewide office in South Carolina in more than 15 years, so the Republican candidate will likely be considered the favorite heading into November.

People voting in the Democratic runoff can pick between Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews in the U.S. Senate race, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott this fall.

