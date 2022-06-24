Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning bottomed out mainly in the mid/low 70s once again for a mild and muggy start to your Friday. Most of today will be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. A cold front is expected to move through the region after dinner time this evening increasing the potential for a few afternoon to late evening showers and storms. That front will stall over our area through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle to low 90s today and Saturday with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Sunday looks to be the driest day out of the weekend with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 90s are expected. Another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning also increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region as we head into next Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler into the upper 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Keep it here for updates.

