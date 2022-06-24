Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated Rain Chances Tonight | Trending Drier for Weekend with Seasonal Temps
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through the rest of our Friday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-90s. A few pop-up showers cannot be ruled out but many look to stay dry. Things will get a little sticky through this evening with lows by morning expected to remain in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday has been trending drier and only a few isolated showers are expected throughout the day so no need to cancel any outdoor plans. High pressure will try to build in from the north which means a northerly breeze will keep most of the humidity away and temperatures seasonal in the low to mid 90s both on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the driest day out of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Our pattern will change again as we head into next week another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region as we head into next Wednesday and we’ll keep the chance for showers and storms through next Friday. Temperatures will be cooler into the upper 80s and near 90° thanks to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. The humidity will also be on the rise after Tuesday with muggy conditions expected by the end of the week. Rain totals will range from 0.5″ - 0.75″ through Friday with higher amounts if you get underneath a heavy downpour. Keep it here for updates.

