Charlie Norwood highlights services for LGBTQ+ veterans

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (Source: WFXG)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center says it’s joining the nation in observing Pride Month in June.

“Our doors are open to all Veterans,” said Dr. Jennifer Merrifield, Charlie Norwood VA clinical psychologist and LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator. “We want CSRA veterans to talk about all aspects of their lives with their provider – and that includes their sexual orientation and gender identities – so we can offer individualized, compassionate care to every veteran.”

Charlie Norwood offers programs dedicated to caring for LGBTQ+ veterans and understanding their unique challenges and health concerns.

Charlie Norwood employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina.

Veterans seeking more information on LGBTQ+ services available through Charlie Norwood VA should contact Dr. Jennifer Merrifield at jennifer.merrifield@va.gov.

