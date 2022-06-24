Submit Photos/Videos
Roadway roundup: Changes coming near Amazon fulfillment site

Appling-Harlem interchange
Appling-Harlem interchange(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All-way stops will be installed Monday at the Appling-Harlem Road interchange with Interstate 20.

Stop signs will be placed at the two intersections where 221 meets the I-20 ramps, making both intersections three-way stops.

The purpose is to slow traffic through the interchange, and also make left turns easier for travelers throughout the project area.

The all-way stop condition will remain in place until further notice.

The aim of the project near the new Amazon fulfillment center is to make the route better equipped to handle traffic.

The overpass bridge is being replaced, and roundabouts are being constructed at the two interchanges to improve safety.

  • There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road in the southbound lane at Oleander Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 through July 1. There will also be a westbound lane closure on Furys Ferry at North Belair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28.
  • There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Blackstone Camp Road east of River Island Parkway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27.
  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway from Washington Road to Riverwood Parkway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 28-30.
  • There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road at Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 27 to July 1.

