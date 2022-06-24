Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Pride festival kicks off tonight at the Common

Augusta Pride
Augusta Pride(wfxg)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Pride Festival is Friday and Saturday.

The celebration kicks off Friday with Beats on Broad on the Augusta Common at 6 p.m.

The lineup:

  • 6 p.m.: DJ Moses
  • 6:30 p.m.: Mr. And Ms. Augusta Pride
  • 7:30 p.m.: DJ Moses
  • 9 p.m.: Vintage Ooollee fashion show
  • 9: 30 p.m.: Adore Delano
  • 10 p.m. Carla Cox
  • 10:30 p.m. to midnight: DJ Moses dance party

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday downtown. You can then stick around for festivities at the Common lasting throughout the day.

