Augusta Pride festival kicks off tonight at the Common
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Pride Festival is Friday and Saturday.
The celebration kicks off Friday with Beats on Broad on the Augusta Common at 6 p.m.
The lineup:
- 6 p.m.: DJ Moses
- 6:30 p.m.: Mr. And Ms. Augusta Pride
- 7:30 p.m.: DJ Moses
- 9 p.m.: Vintage Ooollee fashion show
- 9: 30 p.m.: Adore Delano
- 10 p.m. Carla Cox
- 10:30 p.m. to midnight: DJ Moses dance party
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday downtown. You can then stick around for festivities at the Common lasting throughout the day.
