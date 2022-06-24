Augusta Pride festival kicks off tonight at the Common

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Pride Festival is Friday and Saturday.

The celebration kicks off Friday with Beats on Broad on the Augusta Common at 6 p.m.

The lineup:

6 p.m.: DJ Moses

6:30 p.m.: Mr. And Ms. Augusta Pride

7:30 p.m.: DJ Moses

9 p.m.: Vintage Ooollee fashion show

9: 30 p.m.: Adore Delano

10 p.m. Carla Cox

10:30 p.m. to midnight: DJ Moses dance party

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday downtown. You can then stick around for festivities at the Common lasting throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.