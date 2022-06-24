3 sought for questioning after attacker bites off chunk of man’s ear

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking three people for questioning after a man beat a victim and bit off part his ear recently at an Augusta motel.

It happened June 18 at the Scottish Inn, 1079 Stevens Creek Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said he and a friend named Clifford Blake were drinking in Blake’s room when the victim got up to go to the bathroom.

While he was in the bathroom, an unknown Black male with a short haircut wearing a blue shirt and white shorts entered the room yelling and asking where someone was.

The victim went to leave the bathroom, but the male opened the bathroom door pointing a handgun at the victim and pushed him into the bathtub, deputies said.

There was an altercation in which the armed man started to hit the victim on top of the head with the firearm, causing multiple lacerations while saying, “I won’t let you get the best of me,” according to deputies.

The victim was able to wrestle away the gun, and that’s when the other man bit off part of his ear and fled, according to deputies.

The victim took the gun and went to his truck to dial 911.

According to deputies, the victim ultimately admitted he’d gone to the room to trying to get cocaine, but the occupants wouldn’t sell it to him because they thought he was a law enforcement officer.

The missing piece of the victim’s ear was found and was turned over to emergency medical crews before the victim was transported to a hospital.

Deputies released photos of Blake, a man and a woman who are all three wanted for questioning only in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1020.

