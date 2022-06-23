Woman’s death deemed suspicious at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman.

Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive, to investigate a report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dead female inside a sport utility vehicle that was parked in the complex.

Tammy Mantooth, 57, from Lola, Kansas, was found pronounced dead on the scene at 3 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death pending the autopsy.

If the death turns out to be a homicide, it will be the latest in a string of them the region has been enduring since mid-April.

It’s been just four days since Augusta saw its last homicide, which was the city’s fourth in a week.

