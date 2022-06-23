SRS donates $1M rescue truck to Aiken Fire Department

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Savannah River Site officials recently donated a heavy rescue truck to the city of Aiken.

Worth over a $1 million if purchased new, the truck is designed to transport highly specialized equipment and specially trained personnel for so-called technical rescues.

Technical rescues can range from vehicle extrications to incidents like building collapses or people falling down cliffs. Aiken’s technical rescue unit is also equipped to rescue large animals, such as horses – something unusual for such teams.

SRS emergency services personnel have a long history of helping nearby first responders through mutual aid agreements.

Plus technical rescue personnel from both the city and SRNS train together periodically and work side-by-side during emergencies. The two teams can now act, in essence, as one when duty calls.

“Unfortunately, the collapsing of buildings and trenches and other technical rescue challenges have and will continue to occur,” said Lt. Daymon Spann of the Aiken Fire Department. But “residents can be reassured we are well equipped and ready to help in their time of need.”

He said the addition of the truck will greatly reduce the time needed to respond to emergencies and “improve our capabilities to better serve our community.”

