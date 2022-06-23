Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m., on I-95 northbound near the 98-mile marker.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-95. The pedestrian was traveling west.

The tractor-trailer then struck the pedestrian. The driver did not have any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

We reached out to the coroner’s office for more information about the pedestrian.

