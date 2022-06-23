Newly elected commissioners talk about future changes in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The voters have spoken, and we have a couple of new faces on the Augusta Commission.

We caught up with Stacy Pulliam in District 2, a newcomer, and in District 10, Wayne Guilfoyle, a former commissioner just re-elected, about what they will bring to the table.

“Every district has its different needs and wants,” said Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle won super District 10, beating incumbent John Clarke by just over 1,700 votes.

He comes in with experience as a former commissioner for District 8. He served from 2010-2018 and says he was inspired to run again because of a need to bring the commission closer.

“I’ve done it before for eight years. I never used a county phone. Everybody has my personal cell number. The only way it was done is by building trust, building relationships with your colleagues, it doesn’t matter if they Democrat, Republican,” he said.

He specifically wants to bring in controlled growth through housing and economic development.

Pulliam said: “I have a heart for District 2, and I want to be a voice for my constituents, and I’m going to do that.”

Pulliam beat her opponent by almost 700 votes Tuesday night and will replace Dennis Williams.

“Anyone driving can see the problems that we have in our district with our roads, and we watch countless commission meetings where they’re talking about flooding and things of that nature,” she said.

For the next six months, they’re both set on getting familiar with their colleagues. Some of those other issues Pulliam wants to address is blight in her district.

She says she’s also spending the next six months studying how the current board meetings operate.

Guifolye said: “It takes six votes to get anything accomplished. But the only way to do it, again, is to communicate.”

