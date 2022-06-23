Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor
From left: Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams
Trump’s picks fare worse than Abrams’ in Ga. primary runoff
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

Latest News

Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Biden teams with East Coast governors to boost offshore wind
Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release
Tips on how to eat healthy even with rising food costs.
How to eat healthy with rising food prices