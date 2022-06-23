Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Long COVID can affect children, study says

Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age.

Researchers looked at 44,000 children, from infants to 14-year-olds, in Denmark.

They specifically looked for general ailments like headaches, mood swings, stomach problems, fatigue, and memory or concentration issues.

The 11,000 children who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have at least one of those symptoms for two months or more.

One-third of them developed at least one long-term symptom after getting the virus.

Researchers say this shows that while children getting long COVID-19 is low, it is still a possibility.

The study was published in the journal The Lancet.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
From left: Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams
Trump’s picks fare worse than Abrams’ in Ga. primary runoff
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

Latest News

A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
First responders are seen at the scene of where the bodies of a woman and her two dogs were...
Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California
A woman and her dog were found dead Wednesday on a walking trail in Pico Rivera, California.
Woman killed by lightning; community says it's 'devastating'