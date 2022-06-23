Community pays respects to Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community is rallying around the loved ones of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge, who was killed in the line of duty

Aldridge, 25, passed away just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said he was an organ and tissue donor who will go on to help 70 other people.

Here’s how you can help and pay your respects:

SERVICE ARRANGEMENTS

Services for Deputy Aldridge are being handled by Floyd’s Mortuary and details have not yet been announced. We will release these details as soon as they are made available.

A procession at 1 p.m. on Thursday carried Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional hospital to Floyd’s Mortuary. Dozens of law enforcement patrol cars participated in the processional.

A procession carried fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional to Floyd's Mortuary where his arrangements will be handled.

PATROL CAR MEMORIAL

Deputy Aldridge’s patrol car is set up outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for the community and fellow law enforcement to pay their respects.

The car is covered in balloons, flowers, ribbons and messages of support.

A group of community members came together Wednesday evening for a prayer vigil by the memorial.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL PLANNED

A candlelight memorial is planned for Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. around the flag pole at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Flags at the sheriff’s office have been lowered to half staff for Aldridge.

Flags were lowered at half-staff Wednesday morning. (WHNS)

GOFUNDME SET UP

A GoFundMe is raising money for the fallen deputy’s wife and unborn child. As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe has received more than $81,000 from over 1,000 different donors.

Deputy Austin Aldridge (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

IMPACT FELT ACROSS THE STATE

People across South Carolina have showed an outpouring of support for Deputy Aldridge’s family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

During a talent competition on Wednesday night, Haleigh McSwain, a contestant in the Miss South Carolina pageant honored Aldridge.

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg offered free meals to all law enforcement on Wednesday in honor of Aldridge.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke about Aldridge during a press conference on Wednesday.

FOX Carolina crews in Myrtle Beach spotted a digital billboard message remembering Aldridge and recognizing his End of Watch.

Billboard for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge in Myrtle Beach, SC. (FOX Carolina News)

