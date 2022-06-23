Submit Photos/Videos
Hometown athletes use boxing to break the cycle of crime

By Clare Allen
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some hometown athletes are working to make sure kids don’t fall into some of the same traps they did.

While professional boxer Fernando Bunch’s story is going well now, he says there were plenty of times it could have gone the other way.

Here’s how he’s breaking the cycle of teenage crime locally.

Bunch uses his skills to show the younger generation they can use their hands for good.

Bunch showed us some impressive moves he uses in the ring.

“Boxing definitely changed my life,” he said.

The undefeated champ started his journey in middle school, overcoming being bullied for his small size to now being a heavyweight boxer giving back to his community.

“I was not the favorite at all. I wasn’t the most talented. I wasn’t the fastest or strongest, but I always was the one who stayed working. I always stayed grinding,” said Bunch.

Bunch and his team started the nonprofit “Giving Back to The Future,” which centers around helping young kids see their future is important and bright.

Fernando will be live in action on July 16. He will be headlining his second boxing match at the HEAL Sports Complex at Paine College.

Kristopher Rucker, professional boxing promotor said: “We are going to train young children and young adults to be able to defend themselves and kind of venture from the streets to having boxing as a better outlet.”

“It’s extremely important to give back to the future. We all know that children are our future. Our actions today dictate tomorrow,” he said.

Both men hope this program will push kids forward in the future.

Bunch said: “If you know what you want to do once you know your purpose and why you are here, take the chance and dedicate yourself.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

