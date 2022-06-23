Submit Photos/Videos
FBI raids Augusta church off Old Tobacco Road

By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a large raid going on Thursday morning at the Assembly of Prayer church off Old Tobacco Road in Augusta.

Simultaneously, there’s a raid going on at a connected church, the House of Prayer, in Hinesville, near Savannah.

According to news reports from the Savannah area, the two churches are related and the leader reportedly lives in Augusta.

At the Hinesville raid, a group of men and women were seen standing outside one of the buildings on the property being guarded by law enforcement.

Regarding the operations at the Augusta and Hinesville churches, FBI spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto said:

“I can confirm that the FBI is on scene executing a court authorized search warrant. No arrests have been made. Our investigation is ongoing, so I cannot provide further details at this time.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also has personnel at the scene of the Augusta raid, the agency confirmed.

At the scene late Thursday morning, there wasn’t a lot of activity outside the church building. Most of the personnel seemed to be inside. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were outside the church, along with Richmond County deputies.

The Coastal Courier has reported extensively on the Hinesville church, saying former members have said it resembles a cult that targets military members. They have alleged abuses and financial fraud regarding members’ military benefits.

There are extensive posts and allegations about the church on a forum of the Cult Education Institute website.

