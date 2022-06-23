Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning bottomed out mainly in the mid/low 70s with a few locations dipping down into the upper 60s. Most of today will be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° once again. There will be a little more humidity in the air and heat index values are expected to reach the 100° to 105° degree range once again. There is a heat advisory in effect in our western counties starting at noon and lasting until 9 pm. Winds will be varying between the northwest and northeast at about 3-8 mph.

A cold front is expected to move through the region tomorrow after dinner time increasing the potential for a few late evening showers and storms. That front will stall over our area through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle to low 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to be the driest day out of the weekend with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 90s are expected. Another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning also increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region as we head into next Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler into the upper 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Keep it here for updates.

Rain chances next several days. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.