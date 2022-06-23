Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

DAILY FORECAST | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

One more day of HOT temps with rain chances returning late tomorrow and into the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning bottomed out mainly in the mid/low 70s with a few locations dipping down into the upper 60s. Most of today will be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° once again. There will be a little more humidity in the air and heat index values are expected to reach the 100° to 105° degree range once again. There is a heat advisory in effect in our western counties starting at noon and lasting until 9 pm. Winds will be varying between the northwest and northeast at about 3-8 mph.

A cold front is expected to move through the region tomorrow after dinner time increasing the potential for a few late evening showers and storms. That front will stall over our area through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle to low 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to be the driest day out of the weekend with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 90s are expected. Another cold front looks to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning also increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will also stall over the region as we head into next Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler into the upper 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Keep it here for updates.

Rain chances next several days.
Rain chances next several days.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
From left: Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams
Trump’s picks fare worse than Abrams’ in Ga. primary runoff
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

Latest News

heat advisory
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
HOT Wednesday!
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Pool Weather
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
heat advisory
Anthony's 11pm Forecast: 6/22