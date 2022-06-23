Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Critically endangered sea turtles hatch for first time on Texas beach

About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.
About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.(Emilee DeForest // Texas A&M College of Geosciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA BEACH, Texas (Gray News) – A sea turtle nest with about 45 hatchling Kemp’s ridley eggs was discovered on a beach inside a bay in Texas.

“This has never happened in modern times,” said Dr. Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant and sea turtle biologist. “Sea turtles typically nest on barrier island beaches in Texas and so seeing a turtle nest on a beach inside any bay is rare.”

Eggs left on the beach only have about a 45% chance of hatching, according to Texas A&M College of Geosciences, but these turtles had help.

The university said the turtles were found by maintenance workers with the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Office while picking up trash on the beach.

They helped about 25 hatchlings to the water that were heading the wrong way.

The maintenance workers contacted Calhoun County Marine Extension Agent RJ Shelly who excavated the next, helping about 20 more turtles.

“Sure enough, once we started excavating, we saw more and more dig their way out,” Shelly said.

According to the university, Shelly and others supervised the hatching process to make sure the turtles safely made their way into Matagorda Bay.

“We let them imprint on the sand and then stood there while they made their run,” Shelly said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, Texas A&M reports, adding that decades of efforts from scientists, conservationists and others have allowed the species to begin to recover.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor
From left: Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams
Trump’s picks fare worse than Abrams’ in Ga. primary runoff
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

Latest News

Parents demand Kemp return funds from school shooting gun manufacturer
Firefighter/EMT Greg Watson of the , Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Fire Department provides...
SRS donates $1M rescue truck to Aiken Fire Department
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say
Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.