Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Betty’s Bash’ celebrates Riverside Park in Columbia County

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Betty’s Bash is coming up this weekend and it’s celebrating Columbia County’s Riverside Park.

We talked to the organizers, and they showed us what to expect.

Andy Colbert’s getting ready for a paddle race.

“I’m not going to race, but that’s just because I don’t have a boat that I think’s going to do it,” he said.

He might not be racing, but he is inviting you to race at Betty’s Branch.

MORE | Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s Ga. home

“I really wanted to make it an event where anybody can come down here and enjoy the place as they always do,” he said.

He’s organizing Betty’s Bash. It’s a festival designed to celebrate Columbia County’s Riverside Park and Betty’s Branch.

“There’s no rocks, there are no rapids, it’s a six-mile straight paddle around the island,” said Colbert.

It’s a go-at-your-own-pace style race. Everyone starts at a different time, and whoever brings back the fastest time wins.

MORE | WATCH: First look inside Dave & Busters with Laura Warren and Nick Proto

Colbert says last year someone did it in just over an hour.

“I’ve had a guy he’s been out here training at least three to four times a week, and he’s trying to tackle the time,” he said.

They’ll also have live music at the park into the evening. With music and racing, Colbert’s excited to see what this place looks like on Saturday.

“I’m pumped. I’m absolutely pumped,” he said.

That race is open to anyone. You can get in the water as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

Latest News

Hometown athlete uses boxing to break the cycle of crime
Hometown athlete uses boxing to break the cycle of crime
Dave & Buster's
First look inside Dave & Buster’s with Laura Warren and Nick Proto
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office says more funding will help slow down crime
RCSO says more funding will help slow down crime
RCSO says more funding will help slow down crime
What former members say about FBI-raided church
What former members say about FBI-raided church