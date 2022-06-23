‘Betty’s Bash’ celebrates Riverside Park in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Betty’s Bash is coming up this weekend and it’s celebrating Columbia County’s Riverside Park.

We talked to the organizers, and they showed us what to expect.

Andy Colbert’s getting ready for a paddle race.

“I’m not going to race, but that’s just because I don’t have a boat that I think’s going to do it,” he said.

He might not be racing, but he is inviting you to race at Betty’s Branch.

“I really wanted to make it an event where anybody can come down here and enjoy the place as they always do,” he said.

He’s organizing Betty’s Bash. It’s a festival designed to celebrate Columbia County’s Riverside Park and Betty’s Branch.

“There’s no rocks, there are no rapids, it’s a six-mile straight paddle around the island,” said Colbert.

It’s a go-at-your-own-pace style race. Everyone starts at a different time, and whoever brings back the fastest time wins.

Colbert says last year someone did it in just over an hour.

“I’ve had a guy he’s been out here training at least three to four times a week, and he’s trying to tackle the time,” he said.

They’ll also have live music at the park into the evening. With music and racing, Colbert’s excited to see what this place looks like on Saturday.

“I’m pumped. I’m absolutely pumped,” he said.

That race is open to anyone. You can get in the water as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday.

